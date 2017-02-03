Chapel Hill, Carrboro declare state of emergency over water shortage
A water main break and fluoride overflow has resulted in serious issues for OWASA customers.
A water main break and fluoride overflow has resulted in serious issues for OWASA customers.
Alcohol-related crashes are on the rise in Harnett, Chatham, Vance and Granville counties.
A suspect in a South Carolina murder was shot to death during a confrontation with North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers.
Advertisement
A 16, 17 and 18-year-old where charged with brutally beating a sleeping homeless man.
In court Friday, prosecutors said they will not seek death penalty for Chad Copley.
“We have been deriving strength from her and it’s very hard to cope with all of this,” the victim’s father said.
U.S. District Judge James Robart granted a temporary restraining order Friday at the request of Washington state and Minnesota that’s effect…
The suspect was arrested in Lumberton.
As part of his guilty plea, the man admitted he “acted intentionally to threaten the mosque’s members and obstruct their religious exercise.…
Charges have been dropped against a Cary woman accused of traveling to Wales in order to have sex with a 15-year-old.
The arrests come following a three-year federal, state and local investigation.
“The jokes are flying for sure,” said Guy Jordan, who teaches at Western Kentucky. “My sense of things is that we are today a city of people…
An animal control officer said a few bad hunters can ruin the reputations of the responsible ones.
Boyd Douglas Marsh II, 51, was already charged with a variety of offenses in connection with two 2015 incidents and a 1998 attack, police sa…
She told police she threw the child across the room, causing the fatal head injury.
The department soon deleted the tweet and sent out another apologizing for the “inappropriate” tweet.