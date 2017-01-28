More than 1,000 gather at RDU to protest Trump immigration ban
RDU officials said that the permit was for 150 people, but more than 1,000 showed up before officials shut down it down just before 3 p.m.
NC deputies seize 10 guns at Black Panther Party press conference
Of the weapons seized there were 2 revolvers, 5 semi-automatic pistols, and 3 shotguns. All of them were loaded.
2nd road rage shooting on Capitol Blvd. in Raleigh this month
The incident started around 2:30 a.m. at Capitol Boulevard and Traywick Road, according to Raleigh police.
Ex-NC high school athletic trainer facing child sex charges
The suspect also worked in the past as a sheriff’s office dispatcher and as a volunteer firefighter with Arlington Fire and Rescue.
2 hurt when NC drunk driver crashes truck into police car, officials say
The incident happened before 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of King Street, Boone police said in a statement.
Federal judge blocks part of Trump’s immigration order
The New York Times reported that the judge’s order does not prevent President Trump from stopping new visas.
Heroin overdoses cause 3 crashes in NC town in a week
Two of the vehicles had children inside during the wrecks.
Mosque in Apex holds Unity Day as some worry about refugee ban
The news of President Trump’s executive order has been shocking to some, but not at all to others.
NC man rescued from 75-foot deep well
When the man was done doing repairs he realized his rope had frayed and he was trapped.
1 dead, 2 more seriously wounded in shooting outside Durham bar
The incident took place around 2:15 a.m. at the Emerald City Ultra Bar and Lounge, according to Durham police.
NC dead body found by dad and kids playing Pokemon Go
The discovery prompted a “suspicious death” investigation, officials said.
‘Storm Team on Assignment’ winter weather special
The live half-hour special aired Saturday night on CBS North Carolina.
Officials request Raleigh students who brought gun on campus be deported
Officials seized a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun and its ammunition from a 14-year-old without incident.
4 women charged in Boone vandalism case
The damage was estimated to be $10,000.
Vigil held for NC bicyclist killed in hit-and-run collision
April Marie Daugherty, 24, was found lying in the road near a bicycle and died Jan. 20.
Virginia man wanted for torturing, mutilating, killing puppies
Brandon Gillie is accused of making the dogs swallow firecrackers, dismembering them and then trying to glue them back together.