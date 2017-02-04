Officials investigate after burning dead body found at Wake County park
Authorities in Wake County are investigating the discovery of a dead body at Harris Lake County Park, officials said.
NC dog called a hero after giving his life to save little girl from fire
Karina Martinez’ dog, a 2-year-old German Shepard named Riddick alerted her to the Greenville apartment fire, and helped get her out safely.
NC man not facing charges after he admits killing wife of 53 years
Frank Mansfield told officers he had been talking with social workers about “issues” Phyllis Mansfield was having.
I-40 reopens in Durham County after lanes closed for 2+ hours
An incident that closed all I-40 westbound lanes for more than two hours on Sunday afternoon in Durham County near exit 276, which is Fayett…
Person shot after NC police chase, crash with stolen military Humvee, officials say
Police later confirmed the vehicle was stolen from the National Guard Armory on N. Aspen Street.
Rolling car kills Hillsborough woman checking mail
An 85-year-old woman died on Saturday after getting pinned under her car while she was checking the mail, according to the Orange County She…
Tanker hauling 8,800 gallons of gas overturns in Fayetteville
The tanker overturned near Murchison Road and Bernadine Street.
Home destroyed in massive Moore County fire
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Several fire departments responded to a massive house fire that destroyed a Moore County home on Saturday evening. T…
Child injured in near-drowning at NC lake
The call came in just after 2:30 p.m. from the 100 block of Forest Cove Lane in Mooresville.
NC police investigate after officer takes assault-style rifle to call
The call came in for three boys walking down Courtland Avenue waving a gun, which later turned out to be a BB gun.
Hundreds in Raleigh protest Trump’s immigration order
Their message on Saturday was “No ban, No wall and No fear: A rally for Justice and Solidarity.”
Fuquay-Varina man charged in Raleigh stabbing
The incident was reported just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Boone Trail, Raleigh police said.
Orange County officials say water is safe, residents asked to conserve
Authorities in Orange County said Saturday afternoon that water is safe for drinking and other uses, but customers should limit use to essen…
NC firefighter and 3 residents sent to hospital after apartment fire
Greenville Fire and Rescue says about 20 people were displaced due to the fire.
Thousands compete in Krispy Kreme Challenge in Raleigh
More than 2,500 people competed in the 13th annual Krispy Kreme Challenge race in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
Man wounded in drive-by shooting in Durham
The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Canal Street