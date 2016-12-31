Teen girl dies, 2 others hurt in single-car crash in Wake County
The passenger in the front seat, Macie Tucker, 16, of Fuquay Varina was pronounced dead at the scene.
NC dad of 4 killed in hit-and-run crash; man charged
Police say Joshua Krag Roydes, 29, of Wilmington, was found lying on the ground near Hops Supply Co. around 7:15 a.m.
WNCN.com’s most popular stories of 2016
We’ve compiled a list of the most popular North Carolina stories of the year.
Raleigh man admits he ‘partially submerged’ infant girl who later died, warrant says
A newly released warrant says Marcus Alston changed his story, admitting to detectives he “partially submerged” the child “in a bathtub with…
4 NC teens charged in multiple armed robberies and carjackings over 4 days
Police arrested Kevin Irigoyen, 18, Luis Rivera, 17, Douglas Ramirez, 16, and Steven Batista, 16, on charges related to 10 crimes in a span …
23-year-old woman killed after slamming into NC trooper’s SUV on US-1 in Wake County
A 23-year-old woman was killed after slamming into a N.C. Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle on the side of U.S. Route 1.
‘Highly intoxicated’ NC dad and son stab each other in 15th call to home in 2016, police say
Police say that the father, Lonnie Alston, 62, stabbed his son during a fight while both were “highly intoxicated.” The son, Lontrell Alston…
After NC dog fighting ring bust, shelter works to reunite pets and families
A dog fighting ring busted in early December spans multiple states and numerous counties in North Carolina.
Suspect charged after NC dad stabbed to death, police say
Police arrived at 180 Apex Lane around 4 a.m. for a report of a shooting and stabbing, according to officials.
Man accused of killing NC woman captured in Myrtle Beach
According to Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police Department, Mendoza had a bond hearing Saturday morning and was denied bond.
700+ pets at NC shelter find ‘forever homes’ in 2016, setting a record
Gina Dunn with the shelter said even before their last adoption event Friday, 725 animals had found their forever homes in 2016.
Woman charged with kidnapping, statutory rape, Chatham deputies say
Her fiance had was charged in August in connection with the same case, deputies said.
Third arrest made in Raleigh hotel slaying
Police have arrested and charged three people with murder in a Thursday killing at a Raleigh hotel.
911 call reveals moments after NC dad purportedly stabbed baby son
A 28-year-old man accused of nearly stabbing his 1-year-old son to death on Dec. 22 “went nuts” in the moments leading up to the incident.
Residents on SC/NC line prepare for life in new state after border shift
For some families living near the North and South Carolina border, there are only a few days remaining before they find themselves in a diff…
Celebration of life held today for Hillsborough boy killed by dump truck
A Hillsborough church will be holding a celebration of life event today for the 5-year-old boy killed by a runaway dump truck Monday afterno…