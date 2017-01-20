Thousands pack downtown Raleigh for Women’s March
The crowd packed City Plaza on Fayetteville Street before they marched to Moore Square.
Apex teen injured in machete attack is recovering at home, dad says
The father also said the 18-year-old suffered no brain injuries in the Jan. 12 attack.
Hundreds participate in Love My Life rally in Raleigh
A prayer service was followed up by the start of a march with volunteers handing out signs reading Stop Abortion Now and we Vote Pro-Life.
Severe storms possible late Sunday
Get the latest weather forecast from the CBS North Carolina Storm Team.
Feds select Triangle Expressway for testing driverless cars
The U.S. Department of Transportation is including the Triangle region as part of a nationwide pilot program.
24,000+ red light camera citations issued in Fayetteville in 16 months
The city says there are 51 red light violations daily and the majority of them happen on Fridays.
Hillsborough couple are ‘Hunted’ on new CBS show
If the so-called fugitives manage to evade the hunters for 28 days, they can win $250,000.
Hundreds of thousands of women protest in Washington, DC
Hundreds of thousands of women massed in the nation’s capital and cities around the globe Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message …
Fayetteville police raise $4,000+ for Special Olympics by taking a cold plunge
Saturday was the debut of “Fayette-chill” — the first polar plunge hosted by the Fayetteville police.
NC driver slams into traffic camera pole
The driver was able to get out of the car and was treated by Medic.
Raleigh homeowner acted in self-defense when he killed man from garage, bond motion argues
Copley’s attorneys argue the shooting was “an act of self-, family-, and home-defense.”
4 dead after tornado rips through Mississippi city
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – Four people were killed early Saturday when a tornado ripped through the Hattiesburg area, officials in Mississipp…
Driver crashes car into NC home, apologizes, then runs off
“I’m just glad I wasn’t in there in my bed at that time cause if I was in my bed that probably would have killed me,” a woman who lives ther…
Father says he didn’t intend to hurt infant with 25 broken bones
“We should have realized when she was crying and wasn’t eating, we should have known that there was something wrong,” said Rodriguez.
Accused NC bank robber had previously served 25 years in prison
Nathan Bullock served 25 years of a 50 year prison sentence for robberies before being released in 2010.
Authorities: Goldsboro man mistakes wife for intruder, shoots, kills her
A Goldsboro man shot and killed his wife after mistaking her for an intruder, authorities said.