Suspect arrested in death of Fayetteville veteran
Police believe that Davidson went to rob his neighbor and ended up killing him, authorities said.
Virginia mom, 2 kids who went missing after house fire found safe in NC
The mother and her two young children were found safe in North Carolina Wednesday.
Trump’s federal hiring freeze to affect thousands of open VA jobs
“I think it’s a disaster, another example of poor impulse control,” said veteran Tom Magnuson.
NC lawmakers propose undoing much-criticized class-size caps
“When we move quickly, sometimes for good reasons, we sometimes make mistakes,” one lawmaker said.
Fayetteville middle school mourns the loss of ‘larger than life’ teacher
The teacher was described as larger than life and someone that would help anyone.
Durham shelter pleads for return of stolen puppy
“Janet” had been chosen by an adoptive family and was waiting to go home when the shelter said she was stolen.
Kestrel Heights student speaks out about bullying
Corinthia wanted to kill herself.
NAACP criticizes Goldsboro chief’s Facebook post
The post also included his face, digitally altered to look like Donald Trump.
93-year-old woman dead after car crashes into Moore County home
Her Ford passenger car ran off the road, through a fence and into the corner of a three-story house.
Cooper helps highlight top 10 education issues in NC
“We have to invest in our people, we have to invest in public education,” Cooper said.
Dummy dressed in children’s clothing used in NC carjacking attempt
When a woman driving home from work noticed the dummy and slowed down, deputies said two men wearing dark hoodies pulled on the door handles…
NC lawmakers lay out legislative priorities
The budget and education funding related to that are a hot topic along with House Bill 2.
Cary mayor’s blog post fuels IKEA speculation
Cary’s mayor strongly hinted in a blog post that a “blue and yellow” building would be coming to the Cary Towne Center area.
Woman sexually assaulted while walking in Charlotte neighborhood
The incident happened Monday around 6:30 p.m. on the 4400 block of Murrayhill Road, in the Madison Park neighborhood.
DC waitress surprised with huge tip, message of unity after inauguration
“Never judge a book by its cover and always be open with people to experience something miraculous like that,” Rosalynd Harris said.