Apex teen in stable condition after machete attack, dad says
Doctors are watching the 18-year-old closely as they work to repair serious nerve damage.
Doctors are watching the 18-year-old closely as they work to repair serious nerve damage.
This year’s prayer breakfast is the 37th year of the celebration.
The incident shut down all westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 70 near Davis Mill Road near Princeton around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Advertisement
Police said they are looking for two suspects who possibly drove away from the scene in a dark-colored Honda.
Matthew Belvin, 33, lost control of the BMW, which flipped during the crash, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
A man was seriously injured after he was shot multiple times Sunday night in Southern Pines.
The incident was reported on Wednesday around 2:40 p.m. at a home at 112 Hines Street, according to an email from Wilson Police.
Donald Blankenship is facing five child sex crime charges.
Lisa Williard first won the Cash 5 Jackpot in 2008 and took home more than $363,000.
Angela Maria Olson, 40, is behind bars after being charged with murder in the death of her 1-year-old child.
Users have their own web page to share their story in a positive light to help employers look past their background.
Two weeks ago Roydes was found lying unconscious in the road near Hops Supply Company on Oleander drive
Jordan Westbrook, 20, is charged with attempted second-degree forcible rape and second-degree force sex offense.
The tailgating-theme party will run from 2-6 p.m. at the Close-King Indoor Practice Facility by Carter-Finley Stadium.
Researchers are now trying to reach out to any remaining relatives of the two to confirm whether they were related.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina State trooper suffered minor injuries after their patrol vehicle was struck along Interstate 85 b…