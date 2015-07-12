Showers Saturday, storms possible Sunday

RELATED LINK: Click here for Interactive Radar

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a foggy start to our weekend, expect cloudy skies and a few showers Saturday afternoon and evening. An area of low pressure across the Deep South will trek north, bringing some rain to central North Carolina during the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday before moving away from us Saturday night.

On Sunday,a stationary front to the south will move north as a warm front which will bring some unstable to central North Carolina. Showers and storms, some possibly severe, will move into the region Sunday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of our area under a “Slight Risk” for severe storms, meaning some short-lived severe storms will be possible. A few areas south of the Triangle are under an “Enhanced Risk” which means more widespread severe storms may impact those spots. The main threat with any storms Sunday will be the potential for damaging wind, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out at this point.

That front will be to our east on Monday, so it will be cooler, but low pressure aloft will still be over central North Carolina. Some scattered showers will be possible Monday, along with a chance of some thunder in the afternoon.

By Tuesday, drier air and sunshine return. The sunshine sticks around through Wednesday before another cold front arrives on Thursday.

A few showers will be possible as that cold front passes through the area and behind the front, colder air will make a comeback.

Saturday will be cloudy with early morning fog. Showers will develop, mainly in the afternoon. The high will be 62, winds will be southeast to south around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Saturday Night will be cloudy with showers likely early. The overnight low will be 54. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday will be cloudy again with showers likely and a few storms possible in the afternoon and evening. The high will be 68, winds will be southeast to south 8 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers. The high will be 59, after a morning low of 53. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Tuesday will be clearing and drier. The high will be 59, after a morning low of 45.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild. The high will be 66, after a morning low of 41.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 59, after a morning low of 49. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Next Friday will be mostly to partly sunny and colder. The high will be 49, after a morning low of 36.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina Storm Team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps. If you have any questions for the CBS North Carolina Storm Team, please send us an e-mail to: wncnweather@wncn.com.

Be sure to download our WNCN Weather app for the latest video and hour by hour forecast updated personally by the WNCN weather team in addition to interactive and futurecast radar.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save