NC father forgives man responsible for children’s deaths

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT/WBTV) – The driver of a fatal accident in Pender County earlier this year pleaded guilty in Superior Court Wednesday to two counts of involuntary manslaughter of a toddler and a newborn.

Matthew Deans, 28, of Wilmington, was indicted Monday for the deaths of Dobbs and Reed Eddings, and will serve 1-3 years in prison plus three years of probation.

“We know it was not your intention for them to die – that’s important,” said Gentry Eddings, father of Dobbs and Reed, in court. “Mistakes were made. I sincerely forgive you.”

Deans was driving a commercial box truck southbound on Highway 17 in May and failed to reduce speed when approaching stopped traffic at Sloop Point Road, causing a chain-reaction accident that involved the truck and three other vehicles.

The Jaws of Life were used to remove the toddler, Dobbs Eddings, and his pregnant mother, Hadley Eddings, from the first vehicle hit by the truck. Troopers say Dobbs was killed in the crash.

Hadley and her husband Gentry Eddings, a pastor from Charlotte, survived the crash. Mrs. Eddings was eight months pregnant at the time of the accident. She gave birth to her son, Reed, via emergency C-section, but the infant died days later in the hospital.

It was revealed in court that Deans was driving on less than five hours of sleep. He admitted to looking down and eating a sandwich at the time of the accident. He said by the time he looked up, he couldn’t break in time.

While it appeared Deans was sober at the time of the crash, toxicology results found trace amounts of drugs in his system. An extensive investigation revealed Deans was using drugs in the hours leading up to the incident.

Deans stated while in custody, about eight hours after the accident, that he was “hurting because he was experiencing withdrawal from heroin and other opiates that he had taken ‘two days’ prior,” according to the District Attorney’s Office. Deans’ cell phone activity, however, indicated he had taken drugs hours, not days, before the incident.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Deans bought what he thought was heroin from a street dealer in Wilmington about nine hours before the fatal crash. It appears the drug he purchased was either a mixture of heroin and acetyl fentanyl, a powerful pain killer, or just acetyl fentanyl in its place, which is a relatively new threat that has been sweeping across North Carolina.

The toxicology report revealed heroin was not found in Deans’ blood system at the time of testing, but instead showed trace amounts of acetyl fentanyl, fentanyl, and marijuana. According to employees at Coastal Horizons substance abuse facility in Wilmington, fentanyl is about 80 times stronger than morphine.

According to the DA’s Office, those substances are not “impairing per se and their presence standing alone is not sufficient to prove impairment under the laws that existed on May 23, 2015.” The highest charge supported under law at that time is involuntary manslaughter.

Governor Pat McCrory signed a new law July 17, 2015 to make acetyl fentanyl a Schedule I controlled substance, meaning anyone found with it in their system is presumed to be impaired. The law will become effective December 1, 2015.

The Eddings were married six years exactly on the night of the accident. They have deep faith and say the situation is as much God’s story as it is theirs.

“God has our boys in a place of peace, so I am in a place of peace,” said Gentry. “God has a plan. The situation is a frustrating one. We don’t want to be here. We don’t like it. This is not a fun situation. We’re mad at the loss. But we know God is good and has a plan and we believe that.”

By the time he was at the hospital that night, Gentry said he had forgiven the truck driver and his forgiveness was clear in Superior Court Wednesday.

“Ultimately we would pray we see you in Heaven,” Gentry said. “We want you there. Our sons would want you there.”

Dobbs and Reed’s rooms are still set up as they were. The couple says they haven’t yet thought about trying to have more children.