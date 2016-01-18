Volunteers at Durham Tech pack meals for local families in need

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 500 volunteers at Durham Technical Community College packed thousands of meals for the Interfaith Food Shuttle.

Volunteers from local universities, Rotary Clubs and the United Way planned to pack 100,000 meals that will be distributed to people in Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Each meal consisting of rice and beans or soup mix will feed a family of four.

“The needs are great and so many of us are blessed with so much and every little bit that we can give back to the community helps make a stronger community,” said Newman Aguiar, Governor of the Rotary Club District 7710.

The initiative has taken place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day since 2009, but this is the second year that the group has focused on providing meals for local families.

Dwayne Daily said he tries to find a way to volunteer each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Normally, we’re out cleaning parks, today we wanted to do something a little bit different and help families out and I thought it would be a good example to bring my daughter out to help us out today,” he said.

His daughter, Alana, said her goal was “To try to help people and try to help them not starve.”

The volunteers at Durham Tech join about 3,000 others Monday doing service projects with the United Way in the Triangle.

Monday’s day of service is also kicking off an initiative called “40 Days of Peace,” which offers volunteer projects between now and the end of February.