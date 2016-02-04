BMX icon Dave Mirra found dead in NC

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UPDATE: BMX icon Mirra described as ‘humble’, ‘struggled with demons’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – BMX legendary athlete Dave Mirra died Thursday afternoon in Greenville, North Carolina.

Greenville police responded to the 200 block of Pinewood Road around 4 p.m. for an apparent suicide.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 41-year-old Dave Mirra, of Greenville, sitting in a truck with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had been visiting friends in the area a short time before the incident.

Considered an icon in the pro-BMX world, Mirra, was instrumental in bringing the sport to the City of Greenville, which now is home to more than 20 professional BMX riders. The record-holding athlete is survived by his wife and two children.

“We mourn the loss today of a great friend and wonderful human being who touched the lives of so many around the world with his gift. He called Greenville, North Carolina home and was as humble a guy talking with kids on a street corner about bikes as he was in his element on the world stage. A young life with so much to offer was taken too soon,” said City of Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas.

The Greenville Police Department will be handling the death investigation.

The family of Dave Mirra would appreciate privacy during this very difficult time.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you are encouraged to seek help through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-TALK.