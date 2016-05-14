Fayetteville woman graduates college after beating nearly impossible odds as a child

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Out of the thousands of Fayetteville Technical Community College graduates on Friday, one defied nearly impossible odds to make her way across the stage and accept her diploma.

“They called her a miracle baby because they told us she wouldn’t make it through the night,” said Minnie Caldwell.

Caldwell’s daughter, Kendra Benford, better known as Niki, was born two months premature.

Doctors wouldn’t let Caldwell hold her baby for months, and they continued to tell her she wouldn’t live long.

However, after years of surgeries and fighting for her life, 28-year-old Benford has proved the doctors wrong. She said it was a struggle to make it this far.

“It made me feel like I couldn’t finish school or I can’t do this because a lot of people kept telling me no or everywhere I turn they closed the door,” she said.

The hardships were all behind her Friday. Benford said it felt amazing to be wearing the cap and gown amongst her peers. She said she hopes beating the odds will have an impact on everyone around her.

“To inspire people and let them know you can do it if I can,” said Benford.

Caldwell said they weren’t supposed to scream in the stands when their student’s name was announced, but watching her miracle daughter, and her first child to graduate college, make her way across the stage was too much to keep it in.

Benford says whether visible or not, everyone struggles with some sort of disability and she doesn’t want to be defined by hers.

Benford graduated with a degree in early childhood education. She said she wants to show children that nothing can stand in the way of their goals.