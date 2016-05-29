Durham Police investigating road rage shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Police are investigating a road rage incident that involved one driver firing a gun into the vehicle of another driver.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 12 a.m. at 1129 North Carolina Highway 54, police said.
The victim told responding officers that he was traveling east on N.C. 54 when the suspect fired a shot through his back window. The bullet landed on the dashboard.
The victim was not injured in the shooting.
The suspect was driving a silver Toyota, police said. No other suspect information is available at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
