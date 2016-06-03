Student with autism, police officer reunite in same spot that went viral

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer and an 18-year-old student with autism plan to keep in touch after a photo of the pair went viral last month.

Officer Tim Purdy and Jeremiah met when Purdy was called to the teen’s school over fears that he may have been suicidal at the time. Purdy sat down with Jeremiah in an attempt to build a connection, and it worked.

The two reunited earlier this week in the same parking lot where they met last month, CMPD posted on Facebook.

“Officer Purdy and Jeremiah had a good chat about family, sports and life during the reunion,” the post continued.

When Purdy first met Jeremiah, he sat next to him, talked things through and shared a good laugh, CMPD posted. Purdy was able to establish trust with Jeremiah and officers were able to get him the help he needed.

“There’s more to policing than making arrests and enforcing the law,” the original Facebook post said. “Sometimes taking those extra little steps makes the biggest difference in someone’s life.”

RELATED: Charlotte officer’s interaction with autistic teen goes viral