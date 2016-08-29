Brake4Buses: What drivers need to know

CBS North Carolina wants to help protect your children at the bus stop.

For years, we’ve spread the message to Brake4Buses.

Special Section: #Brake4Buses

But do you know when to stop for school buses on the road?

When you are on a two lane road and a bus stops, all drivers in both directions must stop.

This also includes a two lane road that has a center turning lane.

When you are on a four lane roadway without a median separating the different lanes of traffic, all drivers must stop again.

If you are on a divided highway, meaning there is a median or a turn lane, that separates four or more lanes, only drivers behind the bus must stop.