Brake4Buses: What drivers need to know

By Published: Updated:

CBS North Carolina wants to help protect your children at the bus stop.
For years, we’ve spread the message to Brake4Buses.

Special Section: #Brake4Buses

But do you know when to stop for school buses on the road?

BRAKE4BUSES FS1When you are on a two lane road and a bus stops, all drivers in both directions must stop.
This also includes a two lane road that has a center turning lane.

 

BRAKE4BUSES FS2When you are on a four lane roadway without a median separating the different lanes of traffic, all drivers must stop again.

If you are on a divided highway, meaning there is a median or a turn lane, that separates four or more lanes, only drivers behind the bus must stop.

tips for drivers

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s