Brake4Buses: What drivers need to know

CBS North Carolina wants to help protect your children at the bus stop.
For years, we’ve spread the message to Brake4Buses.
But do you know when to stop for school buses on the road?
When you are on a two lane road and a bus stops, all drivers in both directions must stop.
This also includes a two lane road that has a center turning lane.
When you are on a four lane roadway without a median separating the different lanes of traffic, all drivers must stop again.
If you are on a divided highway, meaning there is a median or a turn lane, that separates four or more lanes, only drivers behind the bus must stop.