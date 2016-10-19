‘Please don’t die on me!’ Raleigh man charged with murdering infant says in 911 call

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police released a 911 call made Sunday by the man charged with murdering a 10-month-old infant girl.

RELATED: Raleigh man charged with murdering infant girl

Marcus Larenzo Alston, 20, is charged with felony child abuse and murder in the death of 10-month-old Laniyh Pierce.

Alston called 911 around 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 16 from his apartment in the 800 block of Suffolk Boulevard.

In the 911 call, Alston tells the dispatcher “She’s not breathing! She’s not breathing!” immediately as the call is answered.

The dispatcher asked if the child was awake to which Alston told her, “No – I’m doing mouth-to-mouth and doing the child CPR. Nothing’s working. She’s got like boogers and stuff coming out of her nose while I do the CPR. Please send somebody quickly.”

Alston told the 911 operator that Pierce’s body was “completely limp.” He can then be heard in the background saying “Come on. You can’t die on me. Don’t die on me. Please don’t die on me. Come on, baby girl.”

He told the operator that he couldn’t feel or hear the child breathing. Alston then spent approximately five minutes on the phone with the dispatcher performing mouth-to-mouth and chest compressions.

At the end of the call emergency officials can be heard arriving on scene and speaking with Alston before the call disconnected.

Pierce was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after first responders arrived at the apartment.

Following an investigation, police arrested Alston.

An arrest warrant showed Pierce had a lacerated kidney and liver.

Authorities said Alston lived in the same apartment as the infant and her mother and was the mother’s boyfriend. Online jail records do not indicate whether he has an attorney to comment on the charges.

He appeared in court Wednesday afternoon where the judge ordered him to be held without bond.

A prosecutor said when police arrived the child was cool to the touch and rigamortis had stared to set in.

That prosecutor told the judge Alston was the only person in the home with the children and gave two statements to police which are inconsistent with the injuries to the little girl who died.

He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 7.