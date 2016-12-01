Raleigh police officer injured by friendly fire in Wednesday’s shooting, officials say



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh police officer was shot and injured by another officer during Wednesday’s encounter with an armed suspect near Lake Johnson, officials said.

Officers responded to a break-in call around 2:45 p.m. at 1230 University Court when they encountered Chijioke Kennedy Madueke, 28.

“I had an eviction this morning, the sheriff came out and we did a lockout. The tenant broke in and entered the premise,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

Raleigh police said Madueke was armed with a knife during the encounter.

Shots were fired during that encounter, injuring Officer C.N. Chandler. Raleigh police said those shots were fired by another officer.

Officers R.D. VanHouten and T.A. Duford were identified as the other officers involved in the incident.

Radio traffic revealed officers reporting “shots fired” and “officer down” before requesting EMS.

The hospital was surrounded by law enforcement and placed on a temporary limited access for hours.

Chandler was treated and released from WakeMed.

Madueke is still being treated at WakeMed.

Arrest records show Madueke was arrested in Cary for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in August 2015.

CBS North Carolina talked to Madueke’s roommate who was there at the time. He says Madueke was going through a hard time.

Chandler has been with Raleigh police since October 2013. VanHouten began with Raleigh police in November 2010 and Duford started with RPD in November 2011.

Raleigh police are conducting an internal investigation while the SBI performs a criminal investigation.

All three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane released a statement that read in part:

“I do not have additional information to share at this time. I do ask the public to join me in wishing all those involved a speedy recovery and I would echo what we’ve heard recently in our Community Conversations: As a community we need to support each other in difficult times and not make assumptions or rush to judgment. We are able to face adversity when we stand together as a community.”

