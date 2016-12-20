4 arrested after deputies raid Goldsboro meth house, officials say

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and three men were arrested at a Goldsboro home after deputies say they were found making meth at the house.

goldsboro-4a
CLICK FOR LARGER MUGSHOTS OF THOSE CHARGED AND MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

The arrests took place on Tuesday at 2002 Margaret Drive in Goldsboro, according to an email from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

“During the course of the investigation officers executed a search warrant at the above listed residence,” deputies said. “During the search officers located items consistent with manufacturing methamphetamine … and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.”

Edwin Alan Foil, 42, James Creech, 49, Amanda White, 27, and Bobby Pelt, 41, all of the Margaret Drive home were charged.

Each suspect is charged with one count of manufacture methamphetamine, six counts of possess / distribute methamphetamine precursor, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Each of those charged is being held in the Wayne County Jail on a $300,000 secured bond.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s