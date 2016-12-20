4 arrested after deputies raid Goldsboro meth house, officials say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and three men were arrested at a Goldsboro home after deputies say they were found making meth at the house.

The arrests took place on Tuesday at 2002 Margaret Drive in Goldsboro, according to an email from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

“During the course of the investigation officers executed a search warrant at the above listed residence,” deputies said. “During the search officers located items consistent with manufacturing methamphetamine … and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.”

Edwin Alan Foil, 42, James Creech, 49, Amanda White, 27, and Bobby Pelt, 41, all of the Margaret Drive home were charged.

Each suspect is charged with one count of manufacture methamphetamine, six counts of possess / distribute methamphetamine precursor, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Each of those charged is being held in the Wayne County Jail on a $300,000 secured bond.