As food stamp eligibility shrinks, role of food pantries grows

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Changes to the eligibility requirements for food stamps in North Carolina have tens of thousands of people at risk for losing that assistance, and food pantries looking to serve more than meals as a way to help.

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina started a new Department of Community Health and Engagement in response to the food stamp change. The division will specifically address nutrition education and job skills. Department director Gideon Adams said the goal is to provide guidance including job training, financial planning, cooking healthy on a budget, and maximizing what they can get out of any benefits received.

“All of the skill sets that we have that keep us where we are in our situations (of not needing food assistance), we need to give them those skill sets so they can get out of the situations (of needing food stamps),” Adams said.

In order to receive food stamps, North Carolina now requires able-bodied adults to spend 20 hours a week or 80 hours a month working, going to school, or volunteering for an agency approved by the state. Adams said that can be a struggle for many of the food bank’s clients, particularly in rural areas where there aren’t jobs or other development opportunities.

“It’s very difficult for those who are either under-resourced or under-employed to get away to actually commit to any set volunteer patterns,” Adams said.

The food bank’s service area includes more than 35,000 people who didn’t meet the 20 hour weekly requirement when the change went into effect earlier this year.

FBCENC wants to strengthen connections between clients and the agencies that distribute items from the warehouse in Raleigh to 34 counties. Communications manager Jessica Whichard said the food bank is trying to coordinate opportunities for people to volunteer for food pantries, kitchens, and other partner agencies, as a way to help them meet the weekly 20 hour requirements.

However, Whichard said that still won’t always be easy.

“Location is a big part of that. How will folks be able to get to those volunteer opportunities? Do they have a vehicle? Is there a bus line? Those kind of conversations are certainly happening now,” Whichard said.

“Figuring out exactly what that means, both for the people who would volunteer their time and for the partner agencies.”

Adams said FBCENC increased its food distribution 12 percent last year, as food stamp recipients decreased 10 percent. The decrease began before the requirement change.

“We are still not meeting the full need that exists and is still expanding,” he said.

“We see that as a bounce back for the economy, but that’s not necessarily the full story. There are lots of people coming off that need that support, and the difference between the poor and the working poor might only be a dollar. It doesn’t mean that they’re out of their situation, they still need the support.”

Adams said he doesn’t view food stamps as a safety net, but as a trampoline — a way to bounce back and move forward toward self sufficiency. While some of the Department of Community Health and Engagement’s efforts are to help people regain and maintain eligibility for food stamps in the short run, the long term goal is to improve lives so the assistance is no longer needed.