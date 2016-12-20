‘DURM’ clothing creators move into downtown store

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham clothing company is growing in popularity and size.

Runaway Clothes, known for its popular “DURM” merchandise, now has its own downtown Durham store.

We first introduced you to Runaway founders Justin Laidlaw and Gabriel Eng-Goetz back in January.

At the time the childhood friends and business partners were looking to open their first storefront.

Now the store on Main Street in Durham has been open about eight months.

“We’re trying to be an international brand, but at our core we’re born here in Durham and we represent that community. Or at least try to in the best way possible,” said Laidlaw.

Eng-Goetz added, “We’ve grown. We’ve hired on two new employees we’re in the middle of holiday shopping season so business is good.”

In addition to hats and tops, Runaway now sells a wider variety of clothing, as well as fine art from local artists.

The founders say they’re passionate about the local art, music, and fashion community and their city’s future.

“Being from Durham there are some causes and issues in the city that we are passionate about – one being gun violence which has plagued Durham’s community for decades,” Eng-Goetz said.

That’s why the founders say Runaway has launched a line of clothing called “Bulletproof.”

Sales of that clothing line benefit the group North Carolinians against Gun Violence

Runaway is expanding into kids clothing as well.

Earlier in the year the company helped design uniforms for the Durham Bulls to wear for a game.