Family dog saved during NC house fire

Molly the dog on a stretcher on Tuesday at the scene of the fire along with a family photo of Molly. WBTV photo
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A fire sparked at a home in west Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

The house fire in Charlotte on Tuesday. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE
The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. at Connelly Circle.

According to the man who owns the home, his niece, her husband and their kids live in the house.

They were not home when the fire started, but a dog, named Molly, was rescued and treated on scene.

According to officials, 31 firefighters controlled the fire in 17 minutes.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

