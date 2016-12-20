Family dog saved during NC house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A fire sparked at a home in west Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. at Connelly Circle.

According to the man who owns the home, his niece, her husband and their kids live in the house.

They were not home when the fire started, but a dog, named Molly, was rescued and treated on scene.

According to officials, 31 firefighters controlled the fire in 17 minutes.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

