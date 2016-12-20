Fayetteville teen charged in rape from August, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen was charged Tuesday in a rape that took place over the summer, Fayetteville police said.

The incident, which involved an  acquaintance of the suspect, happened Aug. 24 along the 7600 block of Branchwood Circle, Fayetteville Police said in an email.

Antonio Green Jr., 17, of the 800 block of Lakecrest Drive in Fayetteville was charged with first degree forcible rape.

Green surrendered to detectives Tuesday without incident.

He is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $75,000 secured bond.

