Former Durham middle school teacher charged with sex offenses against teenage student



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh middle school teacher has been arrested and charged with sexual offenses involving a teenage student stemming from his time teaching in Durham, police said.

Troy Logan Pickens, 26, of Raleigh, was arrested Tuesday in Rockingham at his aunt’s home, police said.

He’s been charged with statutory rape, committing a sexual offense involving a student and taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a release from the Durham Police Department.

The charges stem from an incident in February 2015, when Pickens was a teacher at Neal Middle School in Durham, police said.

“Our students’ safety is our highest priority,” said Chip Sudderth, a spokesman for Durham Public Schools, in a news release. “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement in this investigation.”

Pickens was a chorus teacher at Neal beginning Jan. 17, 2014.

“Mr. Pickens was suspended with pay on March 11, 2015, after a student reported that he had grabbed her rear in class and told her to go to her seat,” Sudderth said in an email. “Mr. Pickens resigned on March 13, 2015.”

Another of Neal’s former students recently went to school officials with accusations of more serious behavior, Sudderth said.

“We are fully cooperating with the investigation and urge families with any information to contact the Durham Police Department,” Sudderth said.

Beginning July 1, 2015, Pickens taught for Wake County Public Schools. He was suspended from his posted at Durant Road Middle School Dec. 13, when Wake County school officials “learned of allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student from another school district,” said Matt Dees, school system spokesman.

At a Wednesday morning hearing, his bond was raised from $350,000 to $750,000.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police Investigator J. Sandoval at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29461.