Group hopes HB2 repeal will protect state’s business interests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday, state lawmakers will gather to consider repealing House Bill 2. If they do, it will be a relief to many of the state’s business interests.

Gov. Pat McCrory called lawmakers back for their fifth special session of the term. The move came after Charlotte abruptly repealed its local nondiscrimination ordinance.

Shortly after that ordinance passed, lawmakers adopted House Bill 2, which both countered the provisions in Charlotte’s local law and dealt with a number of other topics.

As controversy has swirled around the bill, the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association has been talking to parties on both sides, trying to find a resolution. The group’s principal interest: the economic impact of HB2.

The Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau reports that since HB2 was passed, Wake County alone has lost 24 events specifically as a result of organizers protesting the bill. The group said those events would have meant 24,400 hotel room nights and about $9 million in projected economic impact to the county.

“Protect the jobs and the business that are dependent on visitors coming into our state — That’s been our interest all along,” said the restaurant and lodging association’s Lynn Minges. “We have been very careful not to take sides on this very complex, serious, serious issue.”