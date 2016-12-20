HB2 deal in jeopardy over Charlotte’s partial repeal of nondiscrimination law

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) — A deal to repeal House Bill 2 may be in jeopardy after some state lawmakers say the Charlotte City Council didn’t go far enough in a vote to repeal its non-discrimination ordinance Monday.

The Charlotte City Council voted Monday to repeal part of its non-discrimination ordinance. Specifically, council members voted to strike the part of its ordinance dealing just with access to bathrooms.

At the time of the vote, council members said they were voting to repeal the entire ordinance as part of a deal brokered between legislative Republicans and Democrat Governor-Elect Roy Cooper.

Members of the public had no way of knowing what the council was actually voting on at Monday’s meeting because the vote was not announced ahead of time and copies of the proposal were not made available to reporters — or anyone else — present for the vote.

The council’s partial repeal has now become a major sticking point for some Republican lawmakers who feel the city did not uphold its end of the deal, a legislative source with knowledge of the ongoing discussions told On Your Side Investigates Tuesday night.

A spokeswoman for the city defending the council’s actions in an emailed statement Tuesday night.

“HB2 preempted the City of Charlotte’s authority and invalidated the city’s public accommodation ordinance including the controversial bathroom provision,” Sandy D’Elosua said. “Yesterday, at the request of the general assembly, the city council removed its invalidated public accommodations ordinance from its city code.”

The Republican House Caucus was set to meet early Tuesday evening to discuss the vote to repeal HB2 scheduled to be taken up in a special session of the legislature Wednesday.

It is unclear how many Republican lawmakers in either the House or Senate support repealing the controversial law.

