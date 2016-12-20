Holly Springs leaders reject new development after residents pack meeting

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — There was a packed house in Holly Springs during a town council meeting Tuesday night about a planned new housing development.

Dozens of people spoke out and voiced concerns about the possibility of the large new development.

Town leaders voted against the measure late Tuesday night.

The area that was slated for development is around Avent Ferry Road, which is a road people in the area say is already a traffic nightmare.

Those residents were worried any new development would cause headaches and could be dangerous.

Melissa Mzgahay lives in a quiet neighborhood in Holly Springs.

She says she moved there for the small town feel, but she said that is starting to change.

“We’re all very concerned in our neighborhood … we feel there is a need for infrastructure that hasn’t been developed yet,” Mzgahay said.

Mzgahay lives right off of Avent Ferry Road – a road that is already so busy it scares her to let her daughters cross it.

“Our middle school daughter walks farther to her bus stop than if she crossed the street to her school,” Mzgahay said.

The town of Holly Springs was considering changing the zoning in the area to allow even more housing.

Dozens of residents like Mzgahay showed up the meeting and signed up for the chance to voice their concerns.

“We have a radius of six hours of traffic where it barely moves,” said one resident.

Besides traffic issues, people say their concerned about safety and worried that emergency responders will be slowed down even more.

The developers were promising to improve the road conditions in an area where the town would not be able to do so on its own for years.