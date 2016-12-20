Man charged with child sex offense dies in Harnett County jail, officials say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man being held in the Harnett County Detention Center on a sex charge involving a child was found dead in his cell on Tuesday morning.

Charles Robert Johnson, 53, of Wild Forest Lane in Sanford was found unresponsive in his cell at 6:07 a.m. Tuesday, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said in an email.

EMS units responded to the jail, but Johnson was pronounced dead in the jail, officials said.

“There were no obvious signs as to the cause of death was observed,” the sheriff’s office said.

Johnson was arrested on August 16 and was awaiting for trial on felony charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Harnett County Detention Center records show Johnson was held on a $150,000 secured bond on a statutory sex offense with a child by an adult charge.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was notified and is in charge of the investigation. An autopsy will be conducted, deputies said.

