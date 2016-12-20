Man charged with felony in fatal Raleigh wreck

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man is facing charges for a November wreck in Raleigh that killed his cousin. During the wreck, a guardrail went through the car’s passenger cabin.

Dominick Antoine Downing, 24, is charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and careless and reckless driving, according to Raleigh police.

Downing turned himself in at the Wake County Detention Center on Tuesday morning, police said.

The wreck took place about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 11. Downing’s cousin and passenger, Kaylen Lamaar Downing, 21, of Raleigh, died at the scene.

Police believe Downing was driving a 2008 Honda sedan south on South Dawson Street at a high rate of speed.

The car went airborne as it passed through the intersection of South Dawson and West Cabarrus streets, and Downing lost control, according to a police accident report.

The sedan then slid, hit a curb and was penetrated by the guardrail, according to the report.

Firefighters ultimately to had to cut off a section of guardrail to remove the car from the crash site.