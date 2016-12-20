Man in hoodie and mask robs Fayetteville bank

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are asking the public to help them identify the man who robbed a Fayetteville bank wearing a Central Michigan hoodie and a mask Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE: Man in hoodie who robbed bank is caught less than a day later, Fayetteville police say

The man entered the Lumbee Guaranty Bank at 2315 Bloom Ave., off of South Raeford Road, just before 5 p.m. wearing the mask, a burgundy hoodie with “Central Michigan” printed across the front in yellow letters, blue jeans and black gloves, according to police.

He gave a teller a note demanding money, was given money and left, police said. Police believe he got away in a vehicle, but don’t have a description of the vehicle.

The sweatshirt’s colors match the colors of Central Michigan University.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call police at (910) 433-1885 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.