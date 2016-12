CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Sampson County early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of a shooting at 149 Seven Eagles Lane found Donte Leach, 27, who had been shot, according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescue workers tried to save Leach, who lived at the address where he was found, but he died of his wounds, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call deputies at (910) 592-4141.