Many in transgender community worry much of HB2’s damage has already been done

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The sentiment among many in the transgender community ahead of a possible repeal of HB2, is that the damage has already been done.

CBS North Carolina sat down with two parents of transgender kids, and a young transgender girl, to see how they view getting HB2 off the books.

“Excited, apprehensive, and a little doubtful,” said Jen Miller-Hogg of her feelings about the General Assembly’s special session Wednesday.

Miller-Hogg and her ten-year-old transgender daughter, Nicy, are cautiously celebrating the impending repeal of HB2.

“If they’re transgender, they don’t actually get a chance to be themselves and go into the girls bathroom. And, I don’t think it’s right, and I want them to stop it,” said Nicy of the state legislature.

Miller-Hogg says because of Nicy’s age, she hasn’t been swept up into too much controversy around the law. But, looking into Nicy’s future, she’s glad to be rid of it.

“As we move forward, transgender issues are at the forefront,” said Miller-Hogg.

Hope Tyler isn’t quite as optimistic.

“It’s like killing these children and then saying, ‘Oh, well we’re just going to try to hit a restart button and act like this didn’t happen,’” said Tyler of lawmakers.

The mother of a transgender teenage boy, Tyler says her son became suicidal when HB2 was enacted. She says erasing the law off the books won’t mend the divide it’s caused.

“The damage has already been done to his transgender friends who have been wanting to come out for so long,” said Tyler.

Both families believe there’s more work to be done in the General Assembly and the community.

To start that work, Nicy has a message for other kids like her: “It’s you, it’s yourself, do what you want to do. And don’t make anyone else bother you about that.”

Tyler says her son is doing better now and has a tight support group to help him. She and Miller-Hogg hope the fight for and against HB2 will at least move more people to learn about being transgender.

If you or someone you know needs support, you can contact the LGBT Center of Raleigh or Pullen Memorial Baptist Church’s LBGT Fellowship.