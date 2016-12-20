Santa brought to tears as NC military son surprises mom at mall

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WMFY) — The best Christmas gifts are often made possible thanks to Santa and this one is no different.

A solider surprised his mom in Santa’s workshop at Holly Hill Mall in Burlington this weekend.

The emotional reunion was recorded and shows Nathan Hendrix standing in line behind his mom Sherri, as she waits to meet Santa.

“I totally thought he was in Louisiana on a training mission and so with no way possible to surprise me even if he wanted to,” said Sherri Hendrix. “So we were just in line and going to just, try to figure out how to arrange everyone for the picture with Santa and he just come around the corner and he was standing behind me the whole time I had no clue.”

Hendrix stood right behind his mom, all the while thinking, “Should I touch her now? Should I say ‘Hey, I’m behind you!’ It was just, I just didn’t know. I just wanted to see my mom again.”

Last Christmas was the last time Hendrix had seen his mom. He’s stationed at Fort Drum in New York but told his mom he’d been assigned a special training down South.

“I told her I was going to be in Louisiana for a month and wasn’t going to make it home for Christmas. And then I called my sisters and told them I would be home for Christmas so we planned everything out,” said Nathan Hendrix.

Saturday was the big reveal.

“In the very beginning when I saw him, I was just in total shock, happy shock obviously, because I thought there was no way,” said Nathan’s mom.

He added, “I think Christmas should be a time where, it’s not about presents.” Says the son who just gave his mom a gift he will never forget.

“It is really truly the best ever.”

In the video, you might have noticed Santa tearing up. He actually has a son who is stationed in Kuwait so this reunion was close to his heart.

Hendrix has been in the Army for two years.