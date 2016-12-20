SC man attacked by dogs while putting up Christmas lights released from hospital

Related Coverage Pit bulls attack SC man putting up Christmas decorations

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) – A 71-year-old man police say was attacked by his neighbors’ dogs while hanging Christmas decorations last week is looking forward to spending the holidays with his family.

Investigators said the 71-year-old man, identified by family as Buddy Owens, was knocked down from behind by two dogs that bit him repeatedly Sunday morning. It happened as he was decorating his home on Oklahoma Street, York police say.

“I’m excited to be home in time for Christmas and plan to celebrate it with those that I love. This was a terrible attack and one that I’m continuing to recover from,” Owens said Tuesday after being released from the hospital.

“I’m so grateful for the outpouring of support from the community, the quick response from first responders, the professionalism of the York Police Department and wonderful care from Carolinas Medical Center. Mostly though, I’m grateful for the Christmas season. God is good and has been very good to me,” Owens continued.

When police arrived after the attack Sunday, they saw the dogs running in the yard and saw a female neighbor walking towards the officers. That’s when, police said, the dogs charged at the woman, who then ran into her home to get away.

The dogs kept “striking her door in an attempt to get the lady,” according to police. They then came towards the officer in an “aggressive manner.”

The officer fired a shot, hitting one of the dogs before both animals ran off.

According to police, Owens’ left arm was severely mangled and he had to be taken to Piedmont Medical Center and later transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

The dogs were found and taken into custody by York County Animal Control. The owners were given citations for violation of leash law.

The owner of one of the dogs told WBTV that both are a mix between a boxer and a pit bull.

Both of the dogs were seized by animal control officers. The dog who was shot was expected to undergo surgery for injuries.

Owens family has created a GoFundMe account to help with medical bills.

York County is considering a new ordinance following the attack.