State OKs Duke plans for 2 coal ash sites

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy got state approval on Tuesday to continue storing coal ash at two of its plants.

The first is the Roxboro plant in Person County. The second is the Marshall Steam Station in Catawba County.

The new permits allow Duke to store ash for five more years at the sites.

They also allow the company to modify the side slopes of the landfill at Roxboro, which will allow the utility to store about 2 million more cubic yards of ash at the site. The state says this will not change the current footprint of the 91-acre landfill.

The permits require regular environmental monitoring and the maintenance of all existing buffers at the landfills.

State law currently requires Duke Energy to dig up and move all the ash at both sites by 2024.

According to closure plans, the company says it’s taking steps to improve the sites and wants to permanently store the ash in place.

Download Roxboro’s closure plan here.

Download Marshall’s closure plan here.

Duke Energy also announced they will be excavating and recycling the coal ash at it’s H.F. Lee plant in Goldsboro.

That’s a change from previously announced plans for the site.

In 2015, the company planned to move the ash to a lined structural fill in Lee County. Duke says the Colon Mine project remains a contingency site if final closure plans for basins across the state require it.

The company says most of the 6 million tons of ash at the Lee Plant will be recycled in concrete products.

“The ash currently stored at H.F. Lee is what’s left after providing safe and reliable energy to our customers for more than 60 years. This recycling project represents an exciting opportunity to repurpose this material into a valuable product,” Chalk said.

See how the process works here.