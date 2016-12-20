String of burglaries targets Asian restaurants, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are hunting for a burglar or group of burglars that might be responsible for a string of thefts from Asian restaurants.

A string of the restaurants along the Ramsey Street and Bragg Boulevard corridors have been targeted in the last month, police said Tuesday.

In each burglary, someone has broken a window at the front of a business, entered and stole property. One eatery told CBS North Carolina that $3,000 was missing; another reported $300 gone. Po.lice aren’t sure the burglaries are related, but are investigating the possibility that they are.

The burglaries in question are:

Nov. 25, China King, 3915 Ramsey St.



Dec. 1, Hibachi Grill, 3901 Ramsey St.



Dec. 1, Golden China, 2724 Bragg Blvd.



Dec. 16, China One, 3308 Bragg Blvd.



Dec. 16, Little China, 3837 Ramsey St.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Fayetteville police Det. A. Dickinson at (910) 709-7812 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.