String of burglaries targets Asian restaurants, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are hunting for a burglar or group of burglars that might be responsible for a string of thefts from Asian restaurants.

A string of the restaurants along the Ramsey Street and Bragg Boulevard corridors have been targeted in the last month, police said Tuesday.

In each burglary, someone has broken a window at the front of a business, entered and stole property. One eatery told CBS North Carolina that $3,000 was missing; another reported $300 gone. Po.lice aren’t sure the burglaries are related, but are investigating the possibility that they are.

The burglaries in question are:

    • Nov. 25, China King, 3915 Ramsey St.
    • Dec. 1, Hibachi Grill, 3901 Ramsey St.
    • Dec. 1, Golden China, 2724 Bragg Blvd.
    • Dec. 16, China One, 3308 Bragg Blvd.
    • Dec. 16, Little China, 3837 Ramsey St.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Fayetteville police Det. A. Dickinson at (910) 709-7812 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.

