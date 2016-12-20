Wayne Co. professor gave friend credit for classes he didn’t attend, report says

GOLDSOBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An instructor at Wayne Community College improperly allowed another college employee to receive course credit for classes he never attended and to receive thousands of dollars in financial aid, officials said Tuesday.

As a result, the community college will repay thousands of dollars to the state and federal governments.

The issue was uncovered by a report by the Office of the State Auditor, which was spurred by a complaint to the auditor’s hotline.

An instructor in the school’s turfgrass management technology program gave another community college employee credit for passing nine courses from August 2015 through July 2016, despite the fact that the other employee had not attended classes, the auditor’s report states.

With the classes came improper financial aid benefits, the auditor’s report states. It accuses the unnamed employee of receiving more than $6,000 worth of improper benefits, including $2,256 in tuition and fees, an ASUS-brand laptop and a $3,316 cash refund. The school also received funding for the student, according to the report.

When asked about the classes, the instructor told investigators, “This arrangement was a result of trying to help someone better themselves,” the report states.

It says the employee who got credit for the classes said, “I guess the rules got bent a little bit and maybe being a college employee helped.”

That college employee was also an employee and friend of the instructor, according to the auditor’s report, working about 10 hours per month for the instructor’s outside lawn care business applying chemicals.

The report recommends that the community college repay $5,775 to the federal Department of Education, $3,770 to the state community college system and $388 to the Wayne Community College Foundation. It also suggests taking disciplinary action against the instructor and the employee and exploring ways to get reimbursement from the employee.

In its response to the report, the community college’s president wrote that the school would agree to make the repayments, has taken disciplinary action and is consulting its attorney about seeking reimbursement.