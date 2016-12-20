WNCN.com’s most popular stories of 2016

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As 2016 wraps up, the CBS North Carolina digital team is looking back at the turbulent year the state experienced.

There has been no shortage of disaster, tumult and tragedy this year, but North Carolinians have also reacted with hope, coming together in the face of natural disasters in both the eastern and western parts of the state.

Below is a list we’ve compiled of the most popular North Carolina stories of the year.

In less than one month, North Carolina was hit by two major natural disasters.

On Oct. 8, Hurricane Matthew dumped up to 15 inches of rain in parts of eastern North Carolina, setting off catastrophic flooding.

On Nov. 5, the Party Rock fire broke out near Lake Lure. That fire, along with more than a dozen others in the state, scorched tens of thousands of acres and forced the evacuation of more than a thousand people.

CBS North Carolina was on the ground covering both of these devastating stories. Even at the end of the year, some North Carolinians are working to get their lives back in order following the disasters.

Dave Mirra’s unexpected death in Greenville was WNCN.com’s single most popular story of 2016.

Mirra committed suicide in early February. It was later revealed he suffered from CTE, a neurodegenerative disease that can lead to dementia, memory loss and depression.

In March, CBS North Carolina reported on a Pennsylvania photographer who was furious after creating photos of a Fayetteville mother with her deceased daughter.

The photographer crafted special images of the mother and the ghost of her daughter at the girl’s grave site.

The photographer did the work for free but became angry after the mom, a Fort Bragg soldier, was charged with murdering the girl.

A topic that almost needs no introduction, House Bill 2 has dominated the headlines for most of the year. HB2, passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Pat McCrory on March 23, 2016, overrules a Charlotte ordinance that would have allowed transgender people to use the bathroom of their gender identification. Even as the year draws to a close, the bill remains at the center of controversy.

CBS North Carolina Investigates’ Jonathan Rodriguez reported on a North Carolina man named “Doc,” who decided to take a vacation and drive more than 2,200 miles to take part in a border patrol operation.

In May, police said Goldsboro woman bought a freezer from her neighbor, Marcella Jean Lee, for $30.

Lee was told to not open it because it was a time capsule. The buyer opened the freezer to find the body of Lee’s 75-year-old mother, officials said.

A 24-year-old Georgia woman was arrested after authorities said she robbed six jewelry stores across the South, including at least one in North Carolina.

Officials said she was trained how to carry out the robberies solo by her boyfriend and two other men. She faces several charges in connection with the robberies.

In September, tire failure caused a charter bus to crash and kill four people on a North Carolina highway. The bus was carrying the Ramah Jucco Academy football team when it crashed on U.S. Route 74/Interstate 74 in Richmond County.

A total of 42 people were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Ramah Jucco Academy was scheduled to play the University of God’s Chosen in Fayetteville later that day.