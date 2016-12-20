Woman sexually assaulted at spa in upscale NC mall, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — The woman who says she was sexually assaulted at a SouthPark Mall spa is speaking out about the experience now that the suspect has been criminally charged.

“I don’t want anyone else to get into a vulnerable situation,” said Patricia, whose full name WBTV chose not to disclose because she is named as a sexual assault victim.

Patricia said she went to Southpark that day in September to walk around and buy some cosmetics.

She said 34-year-old Lior Turkia convinced her to try a face mask at Spa Paris where he was working. On a social media page with his name, Turkia talks about the opening of Spa Paris and his excitement.

But now, he faces several charges, including sexual battery and indecent exposure, after what Patricia says happened in a back room while she was receiving the mask treatment.

Arrest warrants issued in late October said Turkia exposed his private parts, straddled her and engaged in a sex offense. He was arrested December 5.

“I tried to remain as calm as I possibly could to get out of there safely. I didn’t know what was going to happen next, so I had to remain calm. Do what I had to do to get out,” she said.

Her attorney, Todd Gonyer, said Patricia also did something that day that may help her case.

“She was horrified by the whole incident, but she had the presence of mind to preserve some evidence to verify that this incident had taken place,” he said.

SouthPark released a statement to WBTV saying they are working with police on the active investigation.

Attempts to reach Turkia were not successful at the time of publishing. A criminal records search by WBTV showed no other previous criminal charges. Court records do not show the name of an attorney currently representing him.

“I just don’t want it to happen to any other women. I thought if I did not come forth, there may be a lot of younger women who may not be able to deal with the situation. As old as I am, I’m having a difficult time,” said Patricia.

Patricia is 64-years-old.

She says since the incident, she’s been unable to eat and sleep and fears public places.

