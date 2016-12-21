3 NC teens used chemical mix to set fire that destroyed beach house, police say

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Three teenagers face arson charges in connection with a fire at a North Carolina beach house earlier this month.

On December 8, Emerald Isle Fire responded to Heverly Drive to see a house on stilts engulfed in flames. Five other stations had to assist in putting the fire out.

Crews initially attempted to go into the home, but after it was too dangerous to go further, they backed out and fought the fire from outside the building, officials said.

During the investigation, Emerald Isle Police learned the fire started from a plastic bottle filled with a chemical mixture. It was placed in a trash can under the residence.

The chemicals in the mixture reacted with one another, combusted, and started the fire which spread through the house, according to police.

Police arrested Peyton Weist, 18, of Emerald Isle, and Lee Wilson, 17, of Havelock in connection with the crime. They are both charged with second degree arson.

A 15-year-old was also arrested, but his information wasn’t released.

The police department encouraged parents to talk with their children about the dangers of mixing chemicals.