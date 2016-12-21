Arrested: NC man suspected of shooting 5-year-old brother to death in front of mom

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY/AP) — Police say the suspect in the killing of a 5-year-old boy in Greensboro is the victim’s brother.

Investigators told media outlets that 22-year-old Murad “Anthony” Weaver was arguing with his mother and another person in a home Friday night when he fired a gun without an intended target. Detectives will not elaborate on what that argument was about.

Authorities say Weaver’s brother, Caleb Harris, was struck multiple times.

Weaver was taken into custody after he turned himself in on Tuesday at noon, police said.

A criminal record reveals Weaver was already wanted by police for violating his parole, WFMY reports.

According to Weaver’s criminal record, he’s been convicted of felony breaking and entering twice.

The most recent conviction was this past March.

Davis says police are still investigating whether the shooting was intentional or not.

Police could only confirm that Pearson sustained more than one gunshot wound.

When the police arrived at the scene of the shooting, Weaver was gone.

Weaver’s sister, India Harris, says the shooting was an accident.

She says Weaver would never intentionally hurt his brother.

“It was an argument between mother and son and it went too far,” said Harris. “I feel like he wanted to scare my mother and ended up doing something that, you know he regrets and something that he can’t take back. And I know he’s feeling it even worse than we are.”