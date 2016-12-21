Border Patrol seizes $3M from cars headed to Mexico

This undated photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows cash seized by the U.S. Border Patrol who says it's seized more than $3 million that was being smuggled from the U.S. into Mexico. The cash was found Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, inside two cars in Escondido. It's the largest cash seizure ever made by the Border Patrol in San Diego County. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol seized more than $3 million that was being smuggled from the U.S. into Mexico.

The cash was found in august inside two cars in Escondido. It’s the largest cash seizure ever made by the Border Patrol in San Diego County.

This undated photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows boxes containing hidden cash that was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol who says it’s seized more than $3 million that was being smuggled from the U.S. into Mexico. The cash was found Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, inside two cars in Escondido. It’s the largest cash seizure ever made by the Border Patrol in San Diego County. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)
Authorities say they followed a speeding Kia Forte from a freeway and pulled it over. They found nearly $34,000 in vacuum-sealed bundles in the center console.

A second car, a Volkswagen Passat, raced away but was later found abandoned in a cul-de-sac and the driver was found hiding in some brush. Authorities say they found more than $3 million in cardboard boxes in the trunk.

The two drivers pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal currency-smuggling charges.

