Ex-East Chapel Hill High security guard charged with sex act with student

Randy Bradford (Chapel Hill police)
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A security guard at East Chapel Hill High School has been charged with having sex with a student, police confirmed.

Randy Sam Bradford, 49, of Chapel Hill was charged with felony sex act with a student following an incident at East Chapel Hill High School.

Bradford worked as a security guard at the school at the time of the incident, police said.

He was dismissed on Dec. 13 for “misconduct,” the school district confirmed.

He was hired in 2009 as strength training coach then in 2014 as a security guard.

Braford surrendered to police at the Orange County Jail and was released on $10,000 unsecured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

