Fayetteville man faces 33 felony charges following dog fighting bust

Leedell Watkins (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man faces 33 felony charges after being arrested in connection with a dog fighting ring.

On Dec. 6, 2016, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a report of 25 dogs being used for dog fighting.

During that investigation, Leedell Watkins was tied to the dog fighting events, the sheriff’s office said.

Watkins, of Spur Avenue in Fayetteville was interviewed by detective where he admitted to owning five of the 25 dogs in question.

Authorities executed a search warrant of his phone where text messages revealed Watkins carried on conversations about dog fighting.

Watkins was charged with 33 felonies in connection with the investigation.

  • 20 counts of felony dog fighting
  • Twelve counts of felony animal cruelty
  • Felony conspiracy

The 25 dogs were removed from the property and are being kept at Cumberland County Animal Control.

Watkins is currently being held on a $103,000 secured bond.

