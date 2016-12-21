Fayetteville police urge shoppers to take precautions against thieves

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas is coming, and in the lead-up to the big day people in Fayetteville are doing a lot of shopping.

And that means plenty of opportunity for pilfering.

“You have a lot more traffic and a lot more people coming to this area that aren’t even from Fayetteville to get holiday gift,s so the opportunity exists for more vehicle thefts and break-ins,” said Shawn Strepay of the Fayetteville Police.

A total of 10 vehicles have been broken into at Fayetteville’s major shopping center since the beginning of the month. In many of the cases, the vehicles have been unlocked. And 24 people have been charged with shoplifting in the last few weeks at Cross Creek Mall.

James Carrasco was a victim on Black Friday.

“We were trying to run in, forgot to lock the car,” he said. “Everything inside was gone.”

Police are boosting their presence at shopping centers during the holidays, but they say shoppers have to do their part as well.

They say shoppers should lock purchases in the trunks of their cars, be aware of their surroundings and, if possible, travel in groups.

Police say shoppers shouldn’t hesitate to give them a call if they run into trouble.