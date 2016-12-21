‘Flip or Flop’ to end in 2017 following separation of hosts

NEW YORK (CBS) – Following their separation earlier this month, “Flip or Flop” co-hosts Tarek and Christina El Moussa will soon be saying goodbye to their hit HGTV show.

New episodes will be filmed starting next year to fulfill contractual obligations. “The show will end after that,” a source tell E! News.

A network statement showed that HGTV is being supportive of its talent, though there was no indication the show would continue.

“We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina’s great work on ‘Flip or Flop.’ When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children,” the network statement read. “HGTV is currently airing episodes of ‘Flip or Flop’ and the series will continue production as scheduled.”

The El Moussas separated six months after a troubling incident at their home resulted in a visit from the police