‘Gettin’ diggy with it:’ Greenville gets creative with work zone signs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Uptown Greenville leaders are getting creative and trying to put a smile on drivers’ faces with creative signs near work zones.

New signs that read “Gettin’ diggy with it” and “We like big trucks and we cannot lie” have been set up near construction areas.

Events and branding director Meredith Hawke said the goal is for drivers to get a good laugh and understand the construction won’t last forever.

“They take great song lyrics, great expressions as ‘Getting’ diggy with it,’ or ‘Shop in the name of love’ and just put a nice twist (on) what construction inconvenience may cause.”

Hawke said she hopes construction doesn’t stop people from shopping local and in uptown Greenville.