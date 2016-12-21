Holly Springs firefighters honored for their efforts to battle Party Rock wildfire

CBS North Carolina logo By Published:

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Holly Springs firefighters were honored Tuesday night during the Holly Springs Town Council meeting for their efforts to battle the Party Rock wildfire at Lake Lure in November.

wildfire“Here’s your real hometown heroes,” Holly Springs Fire Department Chief Leroy Smith said of the firefighters.

CLICK FOR FULL NC WILDFIRES COVERAGE

The group helped other crews from across the state and country put out the Party Rock wildfire.

“During the Lake Lure there were 172 total firefighters used to combat the fire in rotating shifts and this fire burned almost 7,200 acres. During that fire they did not lose one structure thanks to these guys’ efforts,” Smith said.

Of the nine Holly Springs firefighters who battled the fire, four were in attendance at the meeting.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s