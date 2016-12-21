Holly Springs firefighters honored for their efforts to battle Party Rock wildfire

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Holly Springs firefighters were honored Tuesday night during the Holly Springs Town Council meeting for their efforts to battle the Party Rock wildfire at Lake Lure in November.

“Here’s your real hometown heroes,” Holly Springs Fire Department Chief Leroy Smith said of the firefighters.

The group helped other crews from across the state and country put out the Party Rock wildfire.

“During the Lake Lure there were 172 total firefighters used to combat the fire in rotating shifts and this fire burned almost 7,200 acres. During that fire they did not lose one structure thanks to these guys’ efforts,” Smith said.

Of the nine Holly Springs firefighters who battled the fire, four were in attendance at the meeting.