Man accused of using fake names on dating websites charged with rape in NC town

A man accused of using false names while meeting women on dating sites has been charged with rape.

Mint Hill police were contacted Saturday about a woman being treated at Carolinas Medical Center for sexual assault. The woman said she met the suspect, identified as 39-year-old David Lloyd, earlier that day and the two decided to go back to her place. That’s when she says Lloyd made sexual advances that she did not welcome.

“The suspect eventually forcefully grabbed the victim and sexually assaulted her,” police say. Detectives were able to obtain a photo of Lloyd, retrace his steps and get his real name.

Lloyd was arrested and charged with second-degree forcible rape following an interview with detectives.

He was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and given a $250,000 secured bond.

“It is possible he has been using social media dating sites to meet other women. It was determined that he was using false names and trying to conceal his correct personal information such as phone number, etc.,” police say.

If anyone believes they had contact with Lloyd, they are asked to call police.