Man in hoodie who robbed bank is caught less than a day later, Fayetteville police say

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:
The bank robbery on Tuesday. Photo from Fayetteville Police.
The bank robbery on Tuesday. Photo from Fayetteville Police.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police tracked down a man less than 24 hours after he robbed a bank on Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

CLICK FOR A LARGER IMAGE OF MCMILLIAN AND MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS
CLICK FOR A LARGER IMAGE OF MCMILLIAN AND MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

The bank robber entered the Lumbee Guaranty Bank at 2315 Bloom Ave., off of South Raeford Road, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Fayetteville Police said in an email.

He was wearing a  mask, a burgundy hoodie with “Central Michigan” printed across the front in yellow letters, blue jeans and black gloves, according to police.

He gave a teller a note demanding money, was given money and left, police said. Police believe he got away in a vehicle, but didn’t have a description of the vehicle.

“Shortly after the bank robbery, officers and detectives received information that the suspect was in the area of the 2000 block of Maitland Drive, which is less than two miles from the bank,” police said.

Police went to the area and found the man along with the money stolen from the bank, police said in an email just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Montague Aaron McMillan, 22, of the 2600 block of Dinsmore Drive in Fayetteville was charged in the robbery.

McMillian is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s