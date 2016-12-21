NC English teacher charged with sexual activity with a student

WSPA logo By Published: Updated:

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A teacher has been arrested for sexual activity with a student, according to the Cherryville Police Department.

CLICK FOR LARGER IMAGE OF SPARROW AND MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS
CLICK FOR LARGER IMAGE OF SPARROW AND MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

Police say 41-year-old Summer Dellinger Sparrow turned herself in on an outstanding warrant at about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Sparrow was taken before a Magistrate at Gaston County Jail where she received a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Related: Teacher sexual misconduct a growing problem in NC schools

Her first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m., at the Gaston County Courthouse.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Sparrow is an English teacher at Cherryville High School, according to the school’s staff directory.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s