NC mom warns of student Adderall use after son charged with felony

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) – Adderall is a drug doctors prescribe to treat Attention Deficit Disorder, but it’s also used without a physician’s order by countless high school and college students.

Wendy Hicks, the mother of a senior at North Lincoln High School, had no idea what it was until the school called her last month.

“He’s never in trouble. He has a 4.5 GPA. He’s done everything right and they’ve crushed him,” she said.

Hicks’ honor student son was charged with felony drug possession after he purchased it from someone at school for $5. Adderall is a stimulant and Hicks says her son was hoping the drug would give him more energy for football.

“It was towards the end of the season. He’s getting tired. He’s looking for something to pick him up, give him energy,” she said.

Hicks says the charge her son faced was for class 2 felony drug possession, the same charge handed down for Cocaine. Hicks tells WBTV school administrators had no idea the penalty that came along with the charge.

“It’s all lumped together. Punishment for having Adderall is unusually cruel,” Hicks told WBTV.

Hicks got emotional when she talked about how this charge will affect her son’s future. He’s now in the process of applying for college.

“When he graduates, when he goes to a new town. If he tries to get a date, the girl is going to Google his name,” she said.

Hicks says the charge was knocked down to a misdemeanor, but the penalties have remained the same. She says her son will have to meet regularly with a probation officer for one year and attend drug education meetings.

Hicks says they can file for an expungement of his record in a year.

“Anyone who searches his name will always see it as a felony, even though it’s been reduced. It will affect him for a lifetime. It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

Most don’t know possession of un-prescribed Adderall can come with a hefty penalty and Hicks wants to change that. She plans on creating a website to educate other parents.

“Tell your kids. Nobody knows. Tell them,” she said.