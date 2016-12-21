NC woman charged in missing man’s murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – Investigators charged 56-year-old woman with murder after the body of a missing man was found inside a home Tuesday.

Betty Genopolos Russell was charged with first-degree murder in Allen Ritter’s death.

Investigators say they found Ritter’s body inside a home on Vivian Lane on Tuesday. He had previously been reported missing last Thursday.

Investigators say the cause of death is still undetermined pending autopsy results.

Russell is being held at the Greensboro Detention Center.

If you have any information about this case, call Detective J. Robertson at (336) 641-5969 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.