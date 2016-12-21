Man charged with robbing 3 NC banks; 2 robbed in one day

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police have charged a Georgia man in connection with the robberies of three First Citizens Bank branches in Fayetteville and Pinehurst in November.

Paul Alfred Taylor, 20, of Oxford, Ga. was arrested Tuesday in Newton County, Ga., police said. Newton County includes Oxford.

Police believe Taylor robbed the First Citizens Bank branch at 126 Broadfoot Ave. in Fayetteville Nov. 11 and the branches at 3604 Ramsey St. in Fayetteville and 40 Page Drive in Pinehurst Nov. 28.

Investigators are looking into why he targeted only First Citizen branches, but don’t yet have answers, police said.

Taylor’s facing two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony possession of stolen property in Fayetteville, police said. He’s also facing other charges in Pinehurst, Fayetteville police said.

Taylor is being held in Georgia. Officials hope to extradite him to North Carolina soon.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies is asked to contact Det. R. Southerland at (910) 709-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.

