SC high school students accused of plotting to rob sporting goods store, kill someone

Guns found in the student parking lot at South Pointe High School led police to uncover two students’ plot to kill someone in Rock Hill.

Police said they were called to South Pointe High School Friday to investigate a case unrelated to the school. When they arrived, they reportedly learned about a vehicle parked on campus that contained several weapons.

According to Rock Hill police, the school’s administrative team found several weapons inside a car in the student parking lot.

Eighteen-year-old student, Demarion McCrorey, who drove the vehicle was taken into custody and the weapons were seized.

After McCrorey’s arrest, investigators found out he brought an assault-style rifle to a Northwestern High School basketball game on Dec. 1.

Then, police were able to determine that McCrorey, Brandon Scruggs and another person who has not been arrested yet conspired to rob the Van Wyck Sporting Goods gun shop in Van Wyck and rob and kill someone they know in Rock Hill.

McCrorey was charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of weapons on school grounds.

Both McCrorey and Scruggs have been charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy in this case. McCrorey’s bond was set at $70,000 and Scruggs’ was set at $5,000.