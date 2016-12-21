Sprint customers having problems calling 911 in Franklin and Vance counties

WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sprint customers in two central North Carolina counties are having trouble calling 911 on Wednesday night.

Vance County Communications said Wednesday night the 911 center is dealing with technical difficulties when receiving calls from Sprint customers.

The number Sprint Vance County customers should call is 252-492-0202.

Around 11 p.m., officials in Franklin County said their 911 call center was also having technical issues with Sprint customers.

The number to call in Franklin County is 919-496-2511.

Authorities are working with Sprint to figure out what’s wrong.

The issue first started in Vance County around 9:45 p.m.

