Cary holds vigil for woman still recovering after she was hit on bicycle

Lori Cove in an image at the vigil on Wednesday night in Cary.
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — There was an outpouring of support Wednesday night as the Town of Cary rallied around one of their own.

The support at the vigil ranged from wearing pink to praying for the recovery of Lori Cove.

Cove, Cary’s transportation director, was critically injured when she was hit while riding her bicycle in mid-October on High House Road.

Wednesday night, friends and loved ones came together  to spread hope  as Cove continues on the road to recovery.

Christopher Moore, 33, of Page Street in Morrisville faces two charges of felony hit-and-run in the incident.

Doctors initially thought Cove wouldn’t live. She’s still in the hospital while undergoing therapy.

Another woman, Virginia Davis, was also hurt, but is expected to make a full recovery.

